Winter storm leaving thousands without power in NE Florida, SE Georgia

Utility companies across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida are scrambling to restore power to thousands of customers who are desperately in need of heat as a winter storm rages Wednesday.

Heavy icing on trees has caused multiple power outages due to trees and limbs down all over St Simons Island, according to the Glynn County Fire Department. All three fire stations in the county are running on generator power.

As of 12:30 p.m., 14,935 customers in Glynn County, more than 1,000 customers in Charlton County and more than 1,400 customers in Camden County were without power, according to Georgia Power.

For the latest Georgia Power numbers, click here.

The Okefenokee Co-op showed about 10,959 customers without power at 12:30 p.m., including about 3,691 in Camden,3,691 in Charlton, 1,597 in Nassau and 848 in Baker.

For the latest Okefenokee outages, click here.

The brunt of the storm appeared to be affecting counties surrounding Duval. JEA had about 1,400 customers without power at 12:30 p.m. For the latest JEA numbers, click here.

Power outages have been reported at gas stations, restaurants and homes in Baldwin County around the Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 1 interchange.

More than 1,700 Clay Electric customers in Columbia County were without power around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. That represents 24 percent of the utility's customers in that county.

The utility also had about 700 customers without power in Baker County.

For the latest Clay Electric numbers, click here.

Florida Power & Light also showed thousands without power Wednesday morning. As of 12:30 p.m., 3,920 in Columbia County, 1,271 in Baker County and 1,351 in Nassau County had no power.

For the latest FPL numbers, click here.

News4Jax will update this article periodically throughout the day as outage numbers change.

