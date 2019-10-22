Woman accused in crash that killed 12-year-old on trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prosecutors told the jury hearing the DUI manslaughter trial of a 37-year-old woman that she had alcohol and cocaine in her system when she struck and killed a 12-year-old boy who was walking to school in Atlantic Beach more than two years ago.

Police said Kelley Permenter hit Hunter Cope as he was in the crosswalk at A1A and Wonderwood Drive in March 2017.

A jury in the case was seated on Monday and opening statements began Tuesday. Then the prosecution began calling witnesses, including a woman who testified that Permenter's black SUV cut her off near that intersection. She said she didn't call police until later in the day when she heard there was a fatal accident.

Months after Permenter was charged, her attorney asked the court to dismiss the charges that Permenter was impaired and was speeding -- 53 in a 45 mph zone. Her attorney said that Cope (pictured, right) stepped in front of her SUV and no one would have been able to avoid hitting him, impaired or not.

The judge denied the motion. Permenter was allowed to remain out of jail on bond while awaiting trial.

A memorial to Hunter Cope remains at the scene of the crash. Cope's family has pushed to make that area safer.

The Florida Department of Transportation had made several changes, including enhanced crosswalks, countdown pedestrian signals and handicap accessible ramps added at several intersections along Wonderwood Drive.

