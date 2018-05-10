Sister says woman arrested for gun at Ribault was protecting nephew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman arrested Wednesday, accused of bringing a gun to Ribault High School was protecting her nephew, who was threatened by students, her sister told News4Jax.

Sharon Kelly appeared at the Duval County Courthouse Thursday morning, where a judge set her bond at $100,000. She was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property the morning a brawl involving dozens of students broke out in Ribault High School's gym.

Kelly's sister, Victoria Mincey, said Kelly had just dropped off her nephew at Ribault High School. Shortly after, Kelly received a phone call from her nephew saying he was scared students were going to beat him up, Mincey said.

According to Jacksonville police, Kelly returned with a gun, which she had out so people could see it. Guns are not allowed on school campuses and Ribault has a sign posted at the front entrance as a reminder.

According to Mincey, her nephew had already told her he was being threatened and Mincey went to the school Tuesday to bring it to the principal's attention. Mincey said nothing was done in response.

As for the brawl, Mincey said it started with her nephew getting attacked and then others jumped in. Mincey said Kelly is a good person and was trying to help her nephew. She said Ribault needs better security.

