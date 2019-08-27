Woman badly injured in hydroplane crash learning to walk again

Gabbriella with her sister, Francesca, and her boyfriend, Senior Airman Hunter Dean with the U.S. Air Force.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 20-year-old Green Cove Springs woman critically injured in a crash while merging onto I-295 in June is making significant progress in her recovery, News4Jax has learned.

Gabbriella Manges had her jaw shattered and her car crushed when she hydroplaned into traffic on June 13 and was T-boned by a garbage truck.

Video shows Manges working with physical therapists at a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, where she's making considerable progress learning to walk again. News4Jax was told Manges will be released to go home on Friday.

The Department of Transportation said a five-year study on the I-295 and U.S. 17 interchange determined it is dangerous, and the department is working on putting high-friction pavement down in hopes of reducing wet weather collisions.

But Manges' mother told News4Jax the repairs aren't coming quickly enough. In a statement, she wrote that there have been "several accidents in the same exact spot since Gabbi’s accident and nothing is being done to fix it."

