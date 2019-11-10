Woman killed in Putnam County car crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed in a car crash late Saturday night just north of Florahome, FL after another driver struck her vehicle from behind, according to Putnam County Sheriff Office,

PCSO says the 74-year-old victim and Joshua Williams, 30, were both traveling northbound on Coral Farms Road, approaching Thornton Lane around 10 p.m.

That's when Williams's C Class Mercedes struck the victims' Hyundai Santa Fe, causing her SUV to crash into a tree on the right shoulder. She was killed in the crash.

Williams' C Class also struck a tree on the left shoulder of Coral Farms Road. He was taken to UF Shands hospital with minor injuries.

PCSO has not released the name of the victim, and are still investigating whether alcohol was involved. No charges have been filed so far.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.