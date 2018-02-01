Woman shot several times outside NW Jacksonville home dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 41-year-old woman who was critically injured when she was shot several times, including at least once in the face, on Tuesday died during surgery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Veta Muller was shot about 12:45 p.m. on the porch of a home near the intersection of Grothe Street and Myrtle Avenue. Police said one of the shots struck her in the face. Five shell casings were found on the ground.

Area resident Roderick Dorsey told News4Jax says he knew Muller.

"She (has been) a part of the community for a very long time and has helped a lot of kids and people," Roderick Dorsey said.

Dorsey said he believes this community needs to have stronger police presence to deter crime. News4Jax found there have been five assaults and two burglaries within a one-mile radius of the shooting over the last seven days.

"It's a lot of crime in this whole area. That is all that you see: guns shooting," Dorsey said. "I wish that someone would step up somewhere and do something about it."

Homicide detectives took over the investigation after Muller's death Thursday. They have no suspects in her shooting, but ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

