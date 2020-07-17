Princess Beatrice marries in secret ceremony

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married Friday morning in a secret wedding at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CNN. The ceremony was attended by Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

Beatrice tied the knot with her fiance, real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair have been engaged since September, but the coronavirus pandemic interfered with wedding plans. Mapelli Mozzi proposed while the couple were spending a weekend away in Italy last year.

Mapelli Mozzi, who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship, is a wealthy businessman, the BBC reported. According to Companies House, he is the director of real estate company Banda Property.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” the palace said in a statement. “The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

But - the palace did not confirm whether Beatrice’s father was present. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is facing scrutiny over his alleged sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre and his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Princess Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. She is the granddaughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. In 2018, her younger sister, Eugenie, married Jacks Brooksbank in a ceremony at Windsor.