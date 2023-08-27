Russia says it has confirmed Prigozhin died in the plane crash

FILE - In this image from video provided by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed revolt against Russia's military leadership posed the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin's authorities in his 23-year rule. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

MOSCOW – Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.

The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.