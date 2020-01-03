Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville
Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Tessa is a charming female mixed breed dog being kept at Pit Sisters, Inc. Tessa is a true family dog, and children will love her. Tessa is already spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She's already been house-trained. Read more about Tessa on Petfinder. Rex is a darling male mixed breed dog being cared for at Pit Sisters, Inc. Rex loves other dogs. He's already been house-trained. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. From Rex's current caretaker: Apply to adopt Rex today at Petfinder. Luke is a male chihuahua dog being kept at Pet Rescue North Inc. He is vaccinated and neutered. From Luke's current caretaker: Read more about Luke on Petfinder. Sami is a charming female Akita dog currently housed at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Sami needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs. Cats are okay. She's already been spayed. Good news: She's already been house-trained. Sami's current caretakers say: Apply to adopt Sami today at Petfinder. Ellie is a female Akita dog in the care of the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. She's already been house-trained. She is spayed. Ellie's current caretakers say: Read more about how to adopt Ellie on Petfinder. Beagle is a female beagle dog currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. Beagle is happy to keep company with other dogs. Good news: She is already house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Beagle on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Tessa, mixed breed
Rex, mixed breed
Rex is a very smart boy!
Luke, chihuahua
Luke is a sweet little boy and he gets along with other dogs!
Sami, Akita
Sami is very curious, and curiosity has gotten her into trouble more than once. She's had two encounters with poisonous snakes!
Ellie, Akita
This beautiful girl would love a forever home with no other pets or children.
Beagle, beagle
Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville.
Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.
(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)
Tessa is a charming female mixed breed dog being kept at Pit Sisters, Inc.
Tessa is a true family dog, and children will love her. Tessa is already spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She's already been house-trained.
Read more about Tessa on Petfinder.
Rex is a darling male mixed breed dog being cared for at Pit Sisters, Inc.
Rex loves other dogs. He's already been house-trained. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered.
From Rex's current caretaker:
Apply to adopt Rex today at Petfinder.
Luke is a male chihuahua dog being kept at Pet Rescue North Inc.
He is vaccinated and neutered.
From Luke's current caretaker:
Read more about Luke on Petfinder.
Sami is a charming female Akita dog currently housed at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida.
Sami needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs. Cats are okay. She's already been spayed. Good news: She's already been house-trained.
Sami's current caretakers say:
Apply to adopt Sami today at Petfinder.
Ellie is a female Akita dog in the care of the Akita Rescue Society of Florida.
She's already been house-trained. She is spayed.
Ellie's current caretakers say:
Read more about how to adopt Ellie on Petfinder.
Beagle is a female beagle dog currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc.
Beagle is happy to keep company with other dogs. Good news: She is already house-trained.
Read more about how to adopt Beagle on Petfinder.
This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2020 Hoodline