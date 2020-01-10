Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 delightful doggies to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Saki, Akita

Saki is a male Akita being cared for at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

He is already house-trained and neutered.

Here's what Saki's friends at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida think of him:

Saki is a young senior Akita. He's very gentle and quiet. He qualifies for ARSFs Permanent Senior Foster program.

Read more about Saki on Petfinder.

Shelby, Australian cattle dog

Shelby is a charming female Australian cattle dog staying at Pet Rescue North Inc.

Shelby is the life of the party — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She's already been spayed.

Here's what Shelby's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her:

She is extremely smart, leash trained and great with children and other dogs.

Read more about Shelby on Petfinder.

Sophie, Akita

Sophie is a darling female Akita currently residing at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

Sophie has had all her shots.

Sophie's current caretakers say:

No toddlers or other pets.

Apply to adopt Sophie today at Petfinder.

Hershey, Labrador retriever

Hershey is an adorable male Labrador retriever currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc.

From Hershey's current caretaker:

Very friendly, loving and energetic.

Read more about Hershey on Petfinder.

Nick, pit bull terrier

Nick is a male pit bull terrier currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc.

Here's what Nick's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of him:

Nick is very food motivated and would do well in a training class which PRN will be happy to pay for. He loves toys. He is getting kennel crazy. He would love to have a fenced yard to play in. We would love to have a vet reference.

Apply to adopt Nick today at Petfinder.

Reggie, shar-pei

Reggie is an adorable male shar-pei staying at Pet Rescue North Inc.

He is vaccinated.

Here's what Reggie's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of him:

He is house/potty trained, crate trained, knows all basic commands (sit, lay, shake), is on a routine feeding schedule, leash trained, plays well with children and smaller dogs, usually plays well with larger dogs if he is not on a leash. He is all around a good dog, loves being lazy around the house and he loves running around outside searching for lizards.

Apply to adopt Reggie today at Petfinder.

Major, Akita

Major is a darling male Akita dog being cared for at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

He has had all his shots.

From Major's current caretaker:

ARSF is looking for a permanent senior foster for our gentle Major.

Apply to adopt Major today at Petfinder.

