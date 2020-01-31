These Jacksonville-based canines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Kai, boxer and Labrador retriever mix

Kai is a charming male boxer and Labrador retriever mix in the care of Florida Service Dogs, Inc.

Kai gets along well with children, dogs or cats. He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated.

Here's what Kai's friends at Florida Service Dogs, Inc. think of him:

He's very playful, loves runs, water and rolling in grass.

Read more about how to adopt Kai on Petfinder.

Misty Pa, mixed breed

Misty Pa is a female mixed breed staying at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

She's vaccinated and spayed.

Read more about Misty Pa on Petfinder.

Bruce, mixed breed

Bruce is a sweet male mixed breed being cared for at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Bruce is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Apply to adopt Bruce today at Petfinder.

Missy, mixed breed

Missy is a female mixed breed staying at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Missy is already spayed and vaccinated.

From Missy's current caretaker:

Missy is the name, snuggles is the game! She is just as sweet as she looks.

Apply to adopt Missy today at Petfinder.

Lamb, mixed breed

Lamb is a male mixed breed staying at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered.

Read more about how to adopt Lamb on Petfinder.

Spaghetti, mixed breed

Spaghetti is an adorable female mixed breed currently residing at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Apply to adopt Spaghetti today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.