These Jacksonville-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Freckles, American bulldog and American Staffordshire terrier mix

Freckles is a darling male American bulldog and American Staffordshire terrier puppy being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc.

Freckles is vaccinated.

Freckles' current caretakers say:

Freckles is dashing in color and spirit.

Read more about Freckles on Petfinder.

Desi, American Staffordshire terrier and American Bully mix

Desi is a male American Staffordshire terrier and American Bully puppy in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc.

Desi has had all of his shots.

Read more about Desi on Petfinder.

Trump, American Staffordshire terrier and American bulldog mix

Trump is a male American Staffordshire terrier and American bulldog puppy currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc.

Trump's vaccinations are up to date.

From Trump's current caretaker:

Trump just wants to help make your life wonderful.

Apply to adopt Trump today at Petfinder.

Ike, husky and Labrador retriever mix

Ike is a male husky and Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Pet Rescue North Inc.

Ike has had all of his shots.

Ike's current caretakers say:

Ike is fluffy and furry.

Apply to adopt Ike today at Petfinder.

Deja, Labrador retriever

Deja is a winsome female Labrador retriever puppy in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc.

Deja has been vaccinated.

Deja's current caretakers say:

Deja looks like a teddy bear.

Read more about how to adopt Deja on Petfinder.

Tippy, husky and Labrador retriever mix

Tippy is a handsome male husky and Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc.

Tippy has had all of his shots.

From Tippy's current caretaker:

Tippy will make an ideal family pet. He needs a fenced yard to play.

Read more about how to adopt Tippy on Petfinder.

Nate, husky and Labrador retriever mix

Nate is a charming male husky and Labrador retriever puppy in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc.

Nate is vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Nate on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.