Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Hachi Ii, Akita and German shepherd mix

Hachi Ii is a sweet male Akita and German shepherd mix currently housed at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

Hachi Ii will do best with an owner who has time to bond with her and a home free of kids, cats and other dogs. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Hachi Ii has been vaccinated and neutered.

From Hachi Ii's current caretaker:

Hachi Ii is a sweet, goofy Akita mix.

Read more about Hachi Ii on Petfinder.

Chico, miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix

Chico is a male miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix staying at Pet Rescue North Inc.

Chico's vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered.

Chico's current caretakers say:

Chico is very friendly. He is well socialized and would love a warm lap to hang out on and keep warm. Chico is active and quick to warm up to his people. He would be a wonderful pet for an elderly person or a younger couple who have a heart for little dogs.

Read more about Chico on Petfinder.

Chrysler, Labrador retriever mix

Chrysler is a sweet male Labrador retriever mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc.

Chrysler is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Notes from Chrysler's caretakers:

Chrysler is full of energy. He would love a family with children to play with all day long. He just loves to love and be loved.

Apply to adopt Chrysler today at Petfinder.

Foxtrot, mixed breed

Foxtrot is a charming male mixed breed currently housed at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Foxtrot is already neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Foxtrot's caretakers:

Foxtrot is a sweet boy who enjoys playing tug-of-war, and he has a lot of energy.

Read more about Foxtrot on Petfinder.

Frita, mixed breed

Frita is a female mixed breed in the care of the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Frita's vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed.

Frita's current caretakers say:

Frita plays silly antics and loves to go for car rides.

Apply to adopt Frita today at Petfinder.

Ollie, mixed breed

Ollie is a darling male mixed breed being kept at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Ollie is already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Here's what Ollie's friends at the Jacksonville Humane Society think of him:

Treats and belly rubs are Ollie's love language.

Apply to adopt Ollie today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.