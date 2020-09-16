The unexpected items in your home that could poison your pet

With their sniffing snouts and mischievous mouths, pets are always putting the strangest things in their mouths. But did you know some everyday items and foods could be downright dangerous to your pet’s health?

Each year, the Animal Poison Control Center receives more than 200,000 cases concerning potential poisonings of fur babies. Many of those involve common items found in your household.

Raw bread dough is an unexpected poisonous hazard for dogs. The yeast cells produce ethanol, which can quickly raise your dog’s blood-alcohol level, causing alcohol poisoning. Avocados are mildly poisonous to cats and dogs but can be deadly to horses, birds and rabbits.

Medications account for just over 37% of calls to Animal Poison Control Center. Ibuprofen, cold medicine, antidepressants and ADHD medications were the ones most commonly ingested by dogs, followed by heart medications. These can cause difficulty breathing and vomiting in cats and liver failure, dry eye, and red blood cell injury in dogs.

Pet products that you buy from your vet can also be dangerous for your pets. They accounted for nearly 10% of calls to Animal Poison Control. Some pets may overindulge on medications thinking that they are treats.

If you suspect your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.