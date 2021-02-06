51ºF

Ad

Pets

More rescue dogs from Puerto Rico arrive at Nassau Humane

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: Pets, Positively Jax, Community, Nassau County
16 rescue dogs arrive at the Nassau County Humane Society from Puerto Rico
16 rescue dogs arrive at the Nassau County Humane Society from Puerto Rico (WJXT)

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Sixteen more rescue dogs from Puerto Rico arrived at the Nassau County Humane Society on Friday. The dogs will be available for meet and greets and pre-adoption this weekend.

The Humane Society said the dogs appear to range in age from 10 weeks to 3 years.

The 16 dogs will be examined this weekend by medical staff. It’s expected they’ll need spay-neuter operations that will be paid for by the Humane Society before they go to fur-ever homes.

Nassau Humane said the stray animal population in Puerto Rico is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands and U.S rescue groups are trying to help.

The Nassau shelter has already welcomed 30 dogs from two prior airlifts organized by Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County. All 30 have been adopted.

Full Screen1 / 6

16 rescue dogs arrive at the Nassau County Humane Society from Puerto Rico

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.