Jacksonville Humane Society lowers adult dog & cat adoption fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve been looking to make your family a little bit larger, you might be in luck.

For a limited time, the Jacksonville Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for adult cats as well as adult and senior dogs. From Aug. 16-22, adopting an adult cat or dog will cost $25 while adoptions of senior dogs will cost just $15.

The reduced adoption fees are part of an emergency “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help find loving homes for all pets.

Cathy Bissell, the organization’s founder, said adoption campaigns help shelters nationwide as they deal with overcrowding, which forces them to make difficult life-and-death decisions when shelter space runs thin.

“Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets,” Bissell said in part. “We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

In a statement, Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Denise Deisler expressed her gratitude toward Bissell and the foundation.

“Being able to reduce the adoption fee doesn’t just save one life, it saves two – the pet being adopted and the one we now have space for in the shelter,” Deisler said.

