Local humane society participates in ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As shelters across the country face overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 from May 2-15.

This event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 40 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).

JHS will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets from May 2 through May 15, 2022.

Every pet is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption.

All pets can be viewed on the JHS website, jaxhumane.org. JHS is open 7 days a week: weekdays, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Empty the Shelters,” BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. More than 83,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event. Since its inception, this lifesaving event has expanded to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Both JHS and the City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services are currently full, particularly with adult dogs and are asking for the community’s support in adopting pets before the summer months begin. JHS transfers in animals from ACPS every week in an effort to sustain Jacksonville’s no-kill lifesaving record.

“We are so thankful for this continued support of Cathy Bissell and the BISSELL Pet Foundation,” said Denise Deisler, CEO. “These events help us reach new families and find new, loving homes for pets in need.”

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” click here and visit jaxhumane.org.