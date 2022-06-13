Dog Days: High summer temps bring dangers for pet paws, overheating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s that time of year when many people walk their dogs either early in the morning or late at night, mostly to avoid the heat.

We’re entering the hottest week so far this year, meaning pet owners need to keep a sharp eye on their fur-babies.

When taking your pet out to the dog park look for things like real grass, do they have trees, do they have fountains and spigots for your dog so they can stay hydrated.

At the dog park on Monday, News4JAX met Max, a young rescue pup who now has a forever home thanks to his new pal, David.

“I just picked him up yesterday,” David White said, adding that he’s keeping a close eye on his new buddy on the hot summer days. “I make sure he has plenty of water. I make sure not to take him on any sort of asphalt or any hot pavement.”

Asphalt can reach a temperature of 125 degrees when the air temperature is 75 degrees

And when its 95 degrees out, asphalt can reach 150 degrees.

“That can really hurt their paws and a lot of people just don’t pay attention to that with their dogs,” White said.

Dr. Christian Broadhurst, senior staff veterinarian at Clay Humane, agreed and encouraged owners to use the grass for the pups during walks.

“We see a lot of heat injuries to the feet where we’ll have dogs and with blister pads, sloughing off pads,” Broadhurst said.

There are also other dangers from the heat.

“Certainly, when we’re in the 90s, that is definitely danger zone for keeping an eye on what’s happening with your pet and don’t let them get overheated,” Broadhurst said.

If your dog becomes disoriented, starts wobbling, vomits, or their gums and ears turn bright red, take them to a vet right away to check for heat stroke.