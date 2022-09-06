Over $33,000 raised in Cutest Pet Contest, winner announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The results are in – The Jacksonville Humane Society announced the winner of its annual Cutest Pet Contest. It’s Raja!

Thanks to participants and voters, $33,144 was raised for the dogs and cats who find themselves at JHS, a home-between-homes.

“The Cutest Pet Contest is an amazing way to bring the community together all while helping the pets who need it the most,” said Denise Deisler, Jacksonville Humane Society’s CEO. “Congratulations, Raja!”

Raja was adopted from JHS in December 2021.

“He is so loving and snuggly and loves his toys and blankies,” said Elizabeth, Raja’s owner. “He also loves car rides more than anything, with the exception of his family. He is now living his best life and brings so much love and joy to our family every single day.”

If you missed the competition this year, but want a chance to share your furry friend with us... Upload your photo on News4Jax.com/SnapJax under Precious Pets.