‘Paw’-some puppy ‘Pawzilla’ looking for fur-ever love after losing leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The team at the Jacksonville Humane Society wants you to meet “Pawzilla”!

Pawzilla might only have 3 out of 4 legs, but that hasn’t slowed him down! (Provided by Jacksonville Humane Society)

He had to have his leg amputated after coming in to JHS with a severe leg wound, but he hasn’t let losing his leg slow him down.

He loves to roll around in the grass and sunshine and is a skilled tug-o-war player!

Pawzilla is a spunky puppy who will gladly give out puppy kisses to anyone he meets.

This special guy is available for adoption at the JHS shelter at 8464 Beach Blvd.

Stop by and visit Pawzilla today!

For hours and more information about adoptable dogs and cats, visit https://jaxhumane.org//