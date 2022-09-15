National Adoption Weekend: Jacksonville Humane Society waiving adoption fee on all available pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to adopt a new best friend.

Starting Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, JHS will be waiving the adoption fee on all of our available pets. This is the perfect time for adopters to Bring Home Happiness!

“We are so excited to be partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for another national adoption weekend,” said Denise Deisler CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “We participated in their May and July adoption events and saw great success. We cannot wait to see how many happy adoptions take place this time.”

“We have proof that national promotions like the first two adoption weekends we did in May and July work,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “Our July National Adoption Weekend saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period.”

All pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees such as the city rabies licensing fee, a leash and collar, or a cat carrier may apply.

For more information, visit jaxhumane.org.