Can you help Jacksonville Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’?

Jacksonville Humane Society needs help to Empty the Shelter this week!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 – 8. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters in 42 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).

JHS will reduce the adoption fee on all available pets to $25 from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8.

Adopt your new furry family member and help JHS Empty the Shelter!

“This adoption event could not have come at a better time,” said Denise Deisler CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “This is the third Empty the Shelters adoption event we have participated in this year. We have seen so many happy adoptions at these events and cannot wait for more.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving effort has helped nearly 118,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with a total of 541 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

“Our fall’ Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

All pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees such as the city rabies licensing fee, a leash and collar, or a cat carrier may apply. For more information, visit jaxhumane.org.