Change a Pet’s Life Day: 2 deaf dogs still waiting to find furever home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday, Jan. 24, is National “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is seeking support from the community.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating to help pets in need, like Mike and Popeye, two deaf dogs currently waiting for homes.

“Both dogs were transferred in from other facilities in hopes of finding them new homes – Mike from the City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services and Popeye from Dogs Playing for Life in Lake City, Florida,” JHS said. “Both dogs are responding well to hand signals and training tools, they just need a little extra time to find new families. Donations help support their care while they wait.”

Donations can be made online using the humane society’s website jaxhumane.org/donate or by calling 904-725-8766.

Adoptions are available at the JHS Adoption and Education Center, located at 8464 Beach Blvd., on Monday, Jan. 24 from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

All animals adopted from JHS are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. Additional fees may apply. Both Mike and Popeye’s adoption fees were waived in honor of Change a Pet’s Life Day.

For any additional info or questions about the Change a Pet’s Life Day event, please visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-724-8766.