Free dog adoptions through end of October as part of Subaru Loves Pets Month

Pawzilla had his leg amputated after coming into JHS as a stray with a severe leg wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free adoptions Oct. 16-31 as part of Subaru Loves Pets Month.

Subaru of Jacksonville is donating $100 for every dog adopted from JHS through the end of October, up to 31 adoptions.

The public is invited to visit JHS and add a new family member to their home!

“There are so many animals at JHS patiently waiting for their loving home,” said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. “We are grateful to everyone who chooses to adopt a shelter pet, and to Subaru of Jacksonville and the Subaru Loves Pets grant program for making these free adoptions possible. We can’t wait to see these pets join their new families!”

The adoption event is in partnership with Subaru of Jacksonville, Subaru of America, Inc., the Subaru Loves Pets grant program, and the ASPCA. Those who are interested in adopting from JHS can learn more at jaxhumane.org/adopt.

All pets are altered, vaccinated and microchipped at the time of adoption. Additional fees may apply. Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.