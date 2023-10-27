Pet owner sponsors free feline adoptions from Humane Society in remembrance of cat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering a free adoption event for cats and kittens from Saturday to Sunday. The adoption fees for cats and kittens have been generously sponsored in loving memory of Missy.

“Missy was my best friend and a loyal companion,” said Linda, Missy’s owner. “Being able to honor her through this adoption event is something that I cherish.”

The community is invited to stop by the JHS shelter at 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville FL, 32216 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days this weekend to adopt a new feline friend!

JHS will also be at the PetSmart store at 8801 Southside Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Adoption fees for cats and kittens at this event are also sponsored in loving memory of Missy.

Additional fees may apply. All pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption. For more information, visit jaxhumane.org.

If you are looking for a way to memorialize your pet, consider donating to the Jacksonville Humane Society. When you make a memorial donation, your gift will honor your loved one by providing compassionate care to homeless dogs and cats in our community. Visit jaxhumane.org for details.