Cats in Jacksonville looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right with some pictures of furry felines! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Misty, Oriental shorthair and Russian blue mix

Misty is a female Oriental shorthair and Russian blue mix currently residing at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA). Misty loves dogs, cats and children. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Misty's friends at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA) think of her: Misty is an awesome family kitty. She just turned 1 year old and went to a family for a trial. But the owner was allergic to her so she just came back. They were very upset to have to give her back. So now she is looking for her forever home. Read more about how to adopt Misty on Petfinder.

Stella Cat, tabby

Stella Cat is a charming female tabby cat staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. She's already spayed, and she has all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Stella Cat's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: Stella was abandoned outside during the cold winter months. She jumped right into our car for warmth and immediately started purring. Desperate to help her we took her home and have been trying to find a loving home for her. Unfortunately, she doesn't like my dogs, but she loves people. Stella is a sweet, loving cat who loves the be cuddled. Read more about how to adopt Stella Cat on Petfinder.

Jet, domestic shorthair

Jet is a darling male domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Jacksonville Humane Society. He's been vaccinated and neutered. From Jet's current caretaker: Jet may need a little extra attention but he is super sweet. He lives in a group room with other kitties and loves cuddling. Apply to adopt Jet today at Petfinder.

