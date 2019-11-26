JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army is helping roughly 1,000 families in need to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner through its annual holiday food distribution Tuesday. These families have already applied for and been approved for assistance.

At the Salvation Army’s West Adams street location, stacks of turkeys are boxed. Canned items are ready to grab. Volunteers are hard at work, making final preps.

Major Keath Biggers with the Salvation Army looks forward to the Thanksgiving food distribution every year. He says it is often a touching event.

“Many of them will hug us and just have tears of joy. And so it really is a blessing,” Biggers said. “So oftentimes, we have who take for granted what we have. And we don’t realize there are many that go without.”

Biggers said Sonny’s Bar-B-Q donated 700 turkeys, and Casey Jones donated hundreds as well.

Jones survived the "Miracle on the Hudson" incident in New York 10 years ago. In his online Thanksgiving drive, Jones wrote:

"10 years ago, I was on my way to a speaking engagement in mid-November and I heard on the radio that the Salvation Army had not received nearly enough turkeys for the families that they help at Thanksgiving. I knew I had to do something about it."

Major Biggers said most of the families receiving help include at least one adult, and one child. For some families, Biggers said that the number is 8-10. He believes this experience is a true community partnership.

"A former general once said, ‘there is no greater reward than doing the most good to the most people in the most need’, Biggers said. “We’re not able to do that except for the help and support of our volunteers, our donors, and our friends.”

The Thanksgiving food distribution takes place from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm at 900 W. Adams Street.

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 149 years in the United States.

VISIT THEIR WEBSITE: Salvation Army Northeast Florida

Nearly 35 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster survivors, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 84 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide.