Local high school student customizes, donates shoes to homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local teen is spreading love throughout Duval by customizing and donating shoes to the homeless community in downtown Jacksonville.

Julien Gasca, 16, has a goal to raise awareness about homelessness in our city and inspire more people to give. He also spreads positive words from the Bible.

“I know people in need feel like they are struggling and there’s no hope. But when they look at my shoes I made for them in the morning, I want them to be reminded that God is with them and loves them no matter what,” Gasca said.

The First Coast High School student plans to continue these acts of kindness for years to come.

