Jacksonville foundation donates $100K to help homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With jobs on hold, and some people being laid off during the COVID-19 health crisis, one Jacksonville company is providing emergency funds for the growing number of homeless.

The Jim Moran Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Sulzbacher Center.

The homeless shelter plans to use the funds for immediate needs like meals, housing, childcare and other resources easing the struggles that people are experiencing through income cutbacks and job losses.

The money has come at the perfect time for Sulzbacher, according to Sulzbacher President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser.

“We are facing increased costs of operations and a decrease in donations, however, our work must continue,” said Funkhouser. “The funding provided by the Foundation will help us provide a stronger crisis response and allow us to recover and continue our mission."

The Jim Moran Foundation has been one of Sulzbacher’s strongest supporters since 2011.