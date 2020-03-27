Loved ones celebrate woman’s 101st birthday with car parade

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A resident of a Fleming Island assisted living facility turned 101 on Thursday, and due to coronavirus concerns, staff and loved ones had to get creative to celebrate her big day.

Not everyone who wanted to attend the celebration for Maxine Hollowood had access to a mask, so Allegro senior living community staff, family and friends threw her a car parade for her birthday.

Hollowood sat just inside the glass doors of the building, where she had a perfect view to wave to everyone driving by.

“She would be safe and we would still be able to share our love and affection for her," said Rhonda Dobson, Hollowood’s great-niece.

Maxine Hollowood was able to wave to all the cars as they drove past. (WJXT)

News4Jax got to FaceTime with Hollowood as she wore a birthday sash and tiara. She said the party is everything she could have wanted.

“The parade was wonderful," Hollowood said. "I say better than a big celebration inside -- I don’t have to clean up!”

Hollowood was born and raised in Pennsylvania. She ran a men’s clothing and tailor business with her husband, Donald, until they both retired in 1982.

She moved to Florida in 2016 to live near family, and she continues to live in independent living at 101 years old.

“She’s a ball of fire,” said friend Lori Donalty. “We just thought it would be a good way to let everybody show their support for her birthday."

Last year, she had over 80 people from around the country attend her 100th birthday party in Fleming Island. There was a big party, a live band and a buffet.

So even though the setting was a little different for this year’s celebration, the love from her friends and family was just as strong.

And in case you were wondering, Hollowood revealed that the secret to her longevity is a glass of Taylor Port wine once in a while and socializing every day.