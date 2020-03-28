Jacksonville boutique sewing face masks for health care workers & the community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville boutique is making homemade face masks for people who need them, including healthcare workers and those with weakened immune systems.

BobbyK Boutique in Springfield started sewing masks on Tuesday.

“It’s a lot of work but at the same time we know what we’re doing is the right thing and we know that what we’re doing is helping the community,” said owner Bobby Kelley.

Kelley said he has recruited all his staff to help him sew. The masks are made out of fabric and elastic.

“It is challenging to know that the situation we’re in was put there by peoples need to hoard the supplies but it is good to see that we’re able to stay in business, functionally produce these garments and get them to people who need them,” said Kelley.

Kelley and his team are sewing about ten hours a day. He said they've made hundreds of masks and they are fulfilling orders from all across the country and outside the United States. For every mask sold, they are donating a mask to healthcare workers.

“I’m happy that we’re able to donate product, get it in the hands of people who need it, pay the staff, stay open, keep the lights on and continue to function and operate,” explained Kelley.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages healthcare personnel to wear personal protective equipment including, N95 respirators and face masks to protect against COVID-19. In the event of a shortage, the CDC said healthcare personnel should use homemade masks as a last resort and should ideally be used with a face shield.

To buy a mask, follow this link.