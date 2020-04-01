Jacksonville dealership says thank you to health care workers with free oil change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hodges Mazda on Jacksonville’s Southside is offering health care workers a free oil change and car wash as a thank you for their service as our community fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Certainly the health care workers are overloaded, stressed, and we thought, ‘How can we serve them better?’ One of our core values is service,” said David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Mazda on Philips Highway. “We recognize that health care providers are working double shifts. We wanted to say thank you.”

Scarlett Renuart, an intensive care unit nurse with Baptist, said that's not why they're working so hard – but the gestures are always welcome.

“We don't do this job to get free things, but for companies to do something like this -- we really appreciate that they recognize us,” Renuart said.

Especially during such a stressful time.

“There are lot of unknowns, uncertainty,” Renuart said. “We're doing our best to keep it together.”

Hodges Mazda on Philips Highway (WJXT)

Jamie Willin works at UF Health and also appreciates the thank you gift from Hodges Mazda. A free oil change means he can trust his car will get him to and from the hospital.

“There's a job to do. We have to put in our part because without us there's no one else to make sure that patients are taken care of,” Willin said.

The dealership hopes this simple act of kindness for health care workers will make driving to work a little easier.

To receive the free oil change and car wash, health care workers can call 904-562-1600 or go to hodgesmazda.com through April 15.

They will need to show a health care work badge that matches the car's registration.

Any car make or model is accepted.