Jacksonville man treats parents to unforgettable 45th anniversary dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man with down syndrome was determined to make his parents’ anniversary special, despite the coronavirus quarantine.

43-year-old Brian Peters, a graduate of the North Florida School for Special Education who now works at Longhorn Steakhouse in Jacksonville Beach, knew his mother and father would have to celebrate their 45th anniversary differently with the COVID-19 pandemic.

They had planned on taking a family cruise, according to his mother Kathy Peters. With that postponed indefinitely, Brian got creative.

He dressed in his Longhorn work clothes, helped cook, photograph, greet, and escort the lovebirds in their home. After sitting them down, he waited on them, cleared the tables and took the family dog Molly for a walk, as they enjoyed a delicious surf and turf dinner.

His mother wrote about the experience on Facebook:

“Yes, God has Blessed “us” MORE than we could imagine with our children, Brian , Elias / Jaymie Schmidt , Mariah / Robert Golde and two beautiful granddaughters, Elsie and Josie and so many family, friends and friends who have become family."

Brian’s touching gift to his parents was shared with News4Jax from the North Florida School for Special Education, which has been asking parents to share stories of how students are doing good deeds to help others during the pandemic.