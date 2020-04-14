72ºF

Positively Jax

Jacksonville Chinese community donates more than $78K worth of PPE supplies to Baptist Health

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Health, Coronavirus, Donations
The Jacksonville Chinese community has donated more than $78,000 worth of PPE supplies to Baptist Health!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Chinese community donated more than $78,000 worth of PPE supplies to Baptist Health, the medical center announced on Tuesday.

Chinese Association, Artfully Green, PAX Technology, Inc,, American Hongbo Ag Co.and UNF’s Department of Health Administration came together to make this happen.

Baptist Health has five hospitals located throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

