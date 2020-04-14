Jacksonville Chinese community donates more than $78K worth of PPE supplies to Baptist Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Chinese community donated more than $78,000 worth of PPE supplies to Baptist Health, the medical center announced on Tuesday.

Chinese Association, Artfully Green, PAX Technology, Inc,, American Hongbo Ag Co.and UNF’s Department of Health Administration came together to make this happen.

RELATED | Nonprofit donates masks to doctor & staff

Baptist Health has five hospitals located throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.