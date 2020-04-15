Bacardi donates 700 cases of hand sanitizer to Baptist Health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bacardi Bottling Corporation in Jacksonville donated 700 cases of hand sanitizer to Baptist Health.
Bacardi Bottling Corporation-Jacksonville is located on N Main St.
The Bacardi Corporation distillery in Cataño, Puerto Rico, where more than 80% of the company’s rums are produced, has partnered with Puerto Rico based manufacturer Olein Refinery to provide raw materials that will enable the production of more than 1.7M units of 10-ounce hand sanitizer, the website said.
Over half a million of the 10-ounce hand sanitizer units produced in partnership with Bacardi will be donated.
