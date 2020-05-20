Winn-Dixie, St. Augustine Distillery donate hand sanitizer to first responders

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Winn-Dixie and the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation partnered with St. Augustine Distillery to donate more than 600 1-liter bottles of the distillery’s locally-made hand sanitizer to law enforcement offices and fire departments serving on the frontlines of COVID-19 in St. Johns and Flagler counties.

The St. Augustine Police Department, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Flagler County Fire and Rescue were presented with the donation on Wednesday at the distillery.

The donation aims to keep first responders safe while taking care of their communities.

In addition, Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation presented each department with a $100 gift card to help stock their kitchen pantries.

The hand sanitizer donation is part of a larger effort to provide nearly 2,000 1-liter bottles of the distillery’s hand sanitizer to frontline workers in Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau and Flagler counties.