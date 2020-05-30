Food drive at Mayport Elementary helping families impacted by COVID-19

Hundreds of boxes of food were distributed Saturday at Mayport Elementary with help from Farm Share, members of the Duval County Public Schools District and Jacksonville City Council.

The drive was to help families impacted by COVID-19. Within 90 minutes, hundreds of boxes of food were gone.

“They were driving up, they were popping hoods and we were putting fresh food, meat, all the stuff into their cars,” said Councilman Rory Diamond.

Diamond had a hand in organizing the food drive.

“Most of the people coming through here work at bars and restaurants and hotels out here at the beaches. They have lost their jobs. They are homeless and hungry, and we are doing everything we can to help them,” he said.

Elizabeth Anderson, a member of the Duval County School Board, said she’s thankful for the community’s helping hand.

“I think people think about the beaches being a more affluent area,” Anderson said. “I think it’s important to remember that there are struggles and pockets in every neighborhood in Jax.”