Donate shoes to Kicks for the Kids

The Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive was created for students who may not have shoes to wear to school. Sadly, there are children in our community who are embarrassed to go to school because their shoes are falling apart or their shoes no longer fit. This year because of concerns about COVID-19, we’re only collecting NEW shoes. Please help by donating shoes for a child in kindergarten through high school. We have collection boxes at WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville area Tire Outlets; 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, and Fragrant Body Oilz. Addresses for our drop off locations are below. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive ends on Thursday, July 30th. Details about the giveaway event will be announced soon.
Drop off locations for new shoes:
WJXT Channel 4
- 4 Broadcast Place, 32207
Fields Auto Group Dealerships
Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville
- 7999 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Lexus of Orange Park
- 7040 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Mercedes Benz Orange Park
- 7018 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Porsche Jacksonville
- 10100 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Lexus of Jacksonville
- 10259 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Mercedes Benz Jacksonville
- 10231 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Land Rover Jaguar
- 11217 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Cadillac St. Augustine
- 375 Outlet Mall Blvd. 32084
Tire Outlet:
- 1250 3rd Street North, 32250
- 10220 New Berlin Road, 32226
- 4854 San Juan Ave, 32210
- 10995 N Main St, 32218
- 11460 Beach Blvd, 32246
- 463371 State Rd. 200 W, 32097
121 Financial Credit Union Branches https://www.121fcu.org/locations/
1st Place Sports http://1stplacesports.com/storelocations/
Meow and Barks Boutique
- 1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207
Fragrant Body Oilz
- 5310 Lenox Avenue, 32225