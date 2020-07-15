Donate shoes to Kicks for the Kids

The Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive was created for students who may not have shoes to wear to school. Sadly, there are children in our community who are embarrassed to go to school because their shoes are falling apart or their shoes no longer fit. This year because of concerns about COVID-19, we’re only collecting NEW shoes. Please help by donating shoes for a child in kindergarten through high school. We have collection boxes at WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville area Tire Outlets; 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, and Fragrant Body Oilz. Addresses for our drop off locations are below. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive ends on Thursday, July 30th. Details about the giveaway event will be announced soon.

Drop off locations for new shoes:

WJXT Channel 4

4 Broadcast Place, 32207

Fields Auto Group Dealerships

Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville

7999 Blanding Blvd. 32244

Lexus of Orange Park

7040 Blanding Blvd. 32244

Mercedes Benz Orange Park

7018 Blanding Blvd. 32244

Porsche Jacksonville

10100 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Lexus of Jacksonville

10259 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Mercedes Benz Jacksonville

10231 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Land Rover Jaguar

11217 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Cadillac St. Augustine

375 Outlet Mall Blvd. 32084

Tire Outlet:

1250 3rd Street North, 32250

10220 New Berlin Road, 32226

4854 San Juan Ave, 32210

10995 N Main St, 32218

11460 Beach Blvd, 32246

463371 State Rd. 200 W, 32097

121 Financial Credit Union Branches https://www.121fcu.org/locations/

1st Place Sports http://1stplacesports.com/storelocations/

Meow and Barks Boutique

1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207

Fragrant Body Oilz