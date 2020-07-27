Need shoes for your children? Register for Kicks for the Kids giveaway

Like everything else going on, the distribution of shoes from this year’s Kicks for the Kids campaign will be different this year.
Because of COVID-19 and with social distancing in mind, there will not be a one-day event. Families will be given appointments between Monday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 3 for families to come to The Bethel Church, 215 Bethel Baptist St. Families must have an appointment for each child.
Follow this link to make an appointment. Once the form is completed, you will receive a confirmation email with your scheduled date and time for each child.
Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive donations end on Thursday. We have collection boxes at WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville area Tire Outlets; 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, and Fragrant Body Oilz. Addresses for our drop off locations are below. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Drop off locations for new shoes:
WJXT Channel 4
- 4 Broadcast Place, 32207
Fields Auto Group Dealerships
Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville
- 7999 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Lexus of Orange Park
- 7040 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Mercedes Benz Orange Park
- 7018 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Porsche Jacksonville
- 10100 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Lexus of Jacksonville
- 10259 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Mercedes Benz Jacksonville
- 10231 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Land Rover Jaguar
- 11217 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Cadillac St. Augustine
- 375 Outlet Mall Blvd. 32084
Tire Outlet:
- 1250 3rd Street North, 32250
- 10220 New Berlin Road, 32226
- 4854 San Juan Ave, 32210
- 10995 N Main St, 32218
- 11460 Beach Blvd, 32246
- 463371 State Rd. 200 W, 32097
121 Financial Credit Union Branches https://www.121fcu.org/locations/
1st Place Sports http://1stplacesports.com/storelocations/
Meow and Barks Boutique
- 1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207
Fragrant Body Oilz
- 5310 Lenox Avenue, 32225