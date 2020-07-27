Need shoes for your children? Register for Kicks for the Kids giveaway

Like everything else going on, the distribution of shoes from this year’s Kicks for the Kids campaign will be different this year.

Because of COVID-19 and with social distancing in mind, there will not be a one-day event. Families will be given appointments between Monday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 3 for families to come to The Bethel Church, 215 Bethel Baptist St. Families must have an appointment for each child.

Follow this link to make an appointment. Once the form is completed, you will receive a confirmation email with your scheduled date and time for each child.

Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive donations end on Thursday. We have collection boxes at WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville area Tire Outlets; 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, and Fragrant Body Oilz. Addresses for our drop off locations are below. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

