Early arrival: Jacksonville officer helps deliver baby inside family’s car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is praising the efforts of a police officer who helped deliver a baby inside their car.

Marie Peterson and family members pulled into the parking lot of Leo’s Liquors on Tuesday morning. Her granddaughter Tyneshia Guider’s baby -- just couldn’t wait to greet the world.

“At the stoplight, she screams, ‘It’s coming!’ So we whip in here,” Peterson said.

Just minutes prior, a JSO officer had pulled behind the store for a traffic stop. The family noticed Officer K.T. Monroe and requested help.

“I’m like, this baby is coming. Do you have some gloves? And she was like, yes. And I said, ‘Have you ever delivered a baby?’ And she was like, no,” Peterson said.

Monroe continued to help the family as rescue crews arrived.

“She made sure that she gave us the things that we needed. She made sure that everyone stayed calm,” Monroe said.

Several minutes later, Guider gave birth to a six pound girl named Admire. Guider spoke with News4Jax from the hospital, thanking Monroe.

“Thank you so very much. You’re very appreciated,” she said.

Peterson said the officer will forever be apart of their family.

Guider said this is her third child. The family is hoping to soon reunite with Officer Monroe.