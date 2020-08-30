First Coast YMCA sends birthday wishes to 100-year-old member

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop one group from celebrating one of its members.

First Coast YMCA staffers weren’t able to throw James Heyward a birthday party, so they did the next best thing: creating a video filled with birthday wishes.

Heyward turned 100 years on Aug. 27.

He has been part of the Y for 16 years. He said he enjoys doing the cardio and strength machines.