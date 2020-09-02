BEAM challenge grant will match up to $25K in donations for beaches families

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry has been given a COVID-19 relief challenge grant that will match up to $25,000 in donations dollar-for-dollar.

The Jim Moran Foundation is partnering with BEAM to provide the matching funds as the charity continues to work to meet unprecedented demand during the pandemic.

BEAM said more than $100,000 was raised to support local families in need of rent and utility assistance through the Keep Their Homes Campaign, but those funds have been depleted.

BEAM was able to help more than 1,100 households with COVID-19 related emergency financial needs from April to August, the charity said -- that’s a 300% increase over the same months last year.

Since moratoriums on utility payments have been lifted, BEAM has seen an influx of clients in need of help.

To donate to BEAM and have your funds matched, go to www.jaxbeam.org/homes/.