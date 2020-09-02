FSCJ nursing students helping elementary kids go back to school safely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nursing students from Florida State College at Jacksonville’s (FSCJ) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society Alpha Lambda Chapter are working to help Henry F. Kite Elementary School students go back to school safely this year.

According to a news release, the future nurses developed and distributed educational materials to help the elementary students adapt to wearing a mask, and to teach them about social distancing, vigilant handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. They are also supporting caregivers who are being asked to provide resources to help slow the spread of the virus in addition to traditional school supplies.

“While schools, parents and businesses prepare for students to return to class, as future registered nurses, we recognize there are many challenges our schools and teachers are facing,” FSCJ Alpha Delta Nu President Charre Garvie said in a prepared statement.

Members were able to raise funds and procure donations to provide individual hand sanitizer for each of the 55 third graders. They also donated a case of 4,000 paper towels and three non-contact thermometers.