National Naval Officers Association makes Positively Jax difference for military families, community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Chapter of the National Naval Officers Association is making a “Positively Jax” difference. This organization supports the nation’s military sea services, including the Navy, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard.

But this corps of dedicated active duty, reserve and retired officers, midshipmen and members of NROTC are very active in the community.

Of course, they support operation readiness for the sea services, but they also support local schools and students.

Annually, they hold back to school fundraising drives. And they’ve sponsored low-income schools and students.

This year, the group delivered school supplies, book bags, hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies to Northwestern Legends Elementary and Pine Forest Elementary School.

And each November, the chapter contributes to a food drive for Thanksgiving/Christmas baskets for the homeless, seniors, and victims in Jacksonville.