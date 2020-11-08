50 veterans honored with kayaking, barbecue & tailgate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To honor Veterans Day and thank local veterans for their service, Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with Bama-Q to provide the Northeast Florida Chapter of Heroes on the Water a free lunch and tailgate after a morning kayak fishing trip.

Bama-Q pitmasters prepared a three course Florida-inspired seafood meal and Captain Rick Murphy of the Florida Insider Fishing Report surprised the veterans with a video message thanking them for their service. The event took place Saturday afternoon at Brown’s Creek Fish Camp.

Academy also donated kayaks and other fishing equipment to the organization.