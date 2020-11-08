72ºF

Positively Jax

50 veterans honored with kayaking, barbecue & tailgate

News4Jax staff

Tags: Jacksonville
photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To honor Veterans Day and thank local veterans for their service, Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with Bama-Q to provide the Northeast Florida Chapter of Heroes on the Water a free lunch and tailgate after a morning kayak fishing trip.

Bama-Q pitmasters prepared a three course Florida-inspired seafood meal and Captain Rick Murphy of the Florida Insider Fishing Report surprised the veterans with a video message thanking them for their service. The event took place Saturday afternoon at Brown’s Creek Fish Camp.

Academy also donated kayaks and other fishing equipment to the organization.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.