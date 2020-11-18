Local mom helps create run to benefit those living with Parkinson’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jennifer Otero is making a Positively Jax difference in the lives of people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

The mother of three and very busy chief administrative officer of an Orange-Park based defense contractor is also co-founder and race director of the First Coast Parkinson’s Run.

She established the run in honor of her mother, Lorraine Hollinger, in an effort to ensure the lessons she and her family learned from their experience over a decade help others.

There were other things complicating her mother’s health, but to make a long story short, she dedicated herself to fighting for a cure and finding resources for people through this run.

Otero said it gives her peace and joy to help others and make a Positively Jax difference.

She said she and her sister are in the process of establishing Cures through Caring, which will be a nonprofit that provides programs to not only Parkinson’s patients but will have pillars for Children and Education, Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Support Services.