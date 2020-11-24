Toys for Tots registration deadline quickly approaching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families have until Tuesday, Dec. 1, to register for toy donations from Toys For Tots.

“All they have to do is fill out the application, provide an ID and proof of custodianship,” explained Marine Corp reservist Staff Sgt. Justin Cabrera.

There is an increased need for donations this year since the city of Jacksonville’s Christmas Party was canceled due to the pandemic.

Toys for Tots is asking for new, unwrapped toys for children 12 years old and younger. They can be dropped off at several locations in Duval County, including Big Lots and Bealls stores, Starbucks locations and at the Channel 4 studios.

Toys for Tots is encouraging businesses to add their name to their list of drop off locations, as well.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 9. However, if you bring your donation to Channel 4 during our Toy Drive on Dec. 10, we will make sure it gets delivered. We encourage you to come to the station between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. during the toy drive. You do not even have to get out of your car. We will collect your donations from your trunk.

The toy pick-up will be different this year.

“We’re going to have to space the days out so more than a three day event like any other year. We’ll pre-bag all the orders. We’ll hand it to them. COVID is making it a little tough this year,” Cabrera said.

Toy pick-up for individual families is Dec. 14-20 at the distribution warehouse at 10320 Shops Lane, Jacksonville, Florida 32258 right next to Chuck E. Cheese.

Click here to register, donate or apply to become a drop-off location.