Credit union donates toys, gift cards to Sulzbacher

121 Financial Credit Union on Monday donated a U-Haul full of toys and other gifts to Sulzbacher.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christmas came early for families at Sulzbacher Village.

121 Financial Credit Union donated a U-Haul full of toys, clothing, hygiene products and other gifts to Sulzbacher just in time for the holidays. The credit union also donated $3,000 worth of gift cards.

“It was an important partnership because everyone has had a difficult year this year,” said 121 Financial Credit Union President and CEO David Marovich. “It’s so important that we support local families in need.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sulzbacher had to make a complete pivot. Its shelters are at 50%, and the agency has been hit hard financially.

With Sulzbacher providing essential services to men, women and children who are dealing with homelessness, the last 10 months haven’t been easy for these efforts, said Sulzbacher President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser.

“For those families, especially those in the housing programs or are in permanent housing, they are struggling to pay their rent right now, keep food on the day. So for many of them, they don’t have the money to buy Christmas gifts this year. So for 121 to come in here four days before Christmas, and these toys are immediately going to go to the families,” Funkhouser said. “They also brought wrapping paper. That’s awesome. And so the parents can wrap their own gifts. It’s more dignified. And the parents can give it to their children on Christmas morning.”

The organization said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.