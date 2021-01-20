Donate to Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to make a difference in someone’s life this year? Consider doing your part to be Positively Jax by donating to Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive.

Feeding Northeast Florida, the region’s leading food bank, has made it a mission to help families across Northeast Florida who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

In 2019, the organization provided more than 14 million meals to its network of social service agencies throughout the area and in turn helps those struggling to make ends meet.

SIGN UP: Make a pledge to be Positively Jax in 2021 | DONATE: Make a donation to the virtual food drive

Through FNF’s virtual food drive, you can make a difference without leaving your home. Just select the items you’d like to donate from the virtual store then head to the checkout.

Once you’ve made your purchase, let us know about it. You can either upload a photo of your good deed to SnapJax using the Positively Jax category or send us a note by clicking here.