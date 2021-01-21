Jacksonville church volunteers cleaning up city parks this weekend

Over 50 volunteers will take part in a cleanup of two Jacksonville city parks this weekend.

In partnership with the city’s parks and recreation department, members of World Mission Society Church of God will spend Sunday cleaning up May Mann Jennings Park and John N. McPherson Park on the Northside, the church announced on Thursday.

The cleanup, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, is part of a global effort to maintain our natural resources and bring about positive change.

This voluntary cleanup marks the 6,442nd global cleanup as part of the worldwide campaign, according to the church, which says multiple studies have shown there’s a direct link between the cleanliness of communities and reductions in crime.

“In spite of the current pandemic, through this cleanup, the hope is to create a real change in the community and to bring smiles and joy to our neighbors,” the church said in its announcement.

Those interested in taking part in cleanup events like this effort are encouraged to reach out to the church directly. To learn more, send an email to miamiadmin@zionusa.org.